Netherlands-based manufacturer Lightyear aims to take roads by storm with the most aerodynamic five-seater to date. Its Lightyear One solar electric vehicle is also described as the most efficient car to date and it recently hit another milestone, in a new round of tests conducted in Italy. Last year, the car manufacturer managed to drive its One prototype for more than 440 miles (710 km) on a single charge, which is quite an impressive r... (continue reading...)Full Article
Lightyear One Solar EV Reaches New Milestone, Claims to Be the World's Most Efficient Car
autoevolution
