Puerto Rican Singer Lunay Shows Off His Rides Standing on His G 63’s Bull Bar

Just like any other singer, Lunay wanted to join the cool club by showing off his rides, a Mercedes-AMG G 63 and a Lamborghini Urus. He did so by playfully hopping on the G 63’s bull bar for the photo shoot. Puerto Rican singer Jefnier Osorio Moreno, better known by his stage name as Lunay, rose to fame in 2017 with his songs “A Solas,” and “Soltera,” and collaborated with several famous ... (continue reading...)