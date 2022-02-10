GM Employs Dr. Evil for Super Bowl Ad, People Are Loving It

Some might find it a little strange that GM resorted to characters in a movie that aired almost twenty years ago for their 2022 Super Bowl commercial. And yet, there is something lovely about Dr. Evil’s pinky featuring in a GM Ultium ad. GM started teasing their Super Bowl ad a few days back and now they showed us a 90-second teaser of the commercial that will air on Sunday. Just as before, GM kept their “Everybody In&... (continue reading...)