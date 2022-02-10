Mercedes-Benz A-Class exits the US after 2022 model year

Mercedes-Benz A-Class exits the US after 2022 model year

MotorAuthority

Published

The Mercedes-Benz A-Class will exit the United States market after the 2022 model year. The news was first reported on Thursday by Automotive News (subscription required), and confirmed to Motor Authority by Mercedes. "While the A-Class was extremely well received by our customers since its introduction in 2019, this decision is consistent with...

Full Article