This 1969 Camaro Comes With a Story, Two Hoods, Two Engines, and Little Rust

Some say that the best project cars are those almost completed, where the vehicle is in running order and can shake the ground with their engine music, such as this 1969 Camaro. 1969 was the last production year for the first generation of the Camaro. A car built by General Motors to compete in the pony-car segment. But the gorgeous coupe was more than that and managed to enter into the muscle car arena, where it made a good impression.&l... (continue reading...)