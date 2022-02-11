Impala '67 Meets Pepsi and Mister Cartoon in an Artistic Mix With West Coast Hip-Hop Scent

Artists are no longer just sculptors, painters, and singers. Some artists are all about custom cars, and they represent a part of unique cultures, such as the lowrider community. And a few big companies decided to support and give 'em credit for their work. West Coast hip-hop is culture beyond the music and the lyrics. It is also expressed through graffiti paintings, clothing, and cars. Apart from the likes of Snoop Dog, Dr. Dre, or ... (continue reading...)