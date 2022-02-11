2024 Chevy Silverado EV Looks Tough in the Flesh, Lands in Chicago Wearing RST Duds

2024 Chevy Silverado EV Looks Tough in the Flesh, Lands in Chicago Wearing RST Duds

autoevolution

Published

The Silverado nameplate has been around for over two decades now, ever since Chevrolet decided to put the C/K moniker to bed with regards to their full-size pickup trucks. Since the year 1998, the Silverado has stood as a true pillar for the automotive industry here in the United States, helping people achieve and sustain their American Dream, one trip to the gas station at a time. All that’s about to change now – the ... (continue reading...)

Full Article