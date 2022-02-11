Ford GT production is winding down. The 2022 model year will be its last, and car number 1,100 out of 1,350 recently rolled off the assembly line, Ford spokesman Jiyan Cadiz said in an interview Thursday at the Chicago Auto Show. Cadiz also said Mulitimatic, the Canadian specialty company that builds the car, should end production of the GT in...Full Article
Ford GT down to last 250 cars
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Blockades On Canada-us Border Continue As Protests Swell
Newsy
Watch VideoProtesters opposed to COVID-19 vaccine mandates and other restrictions withdrew their vehicles from a key U.S.-Canadian..
Advertisement
More coverage
Automotive Marketing & Communications Awards 2022 shortlist announced
Autocar
53 companies are shortlisted for inaugural awards, designed to recognise in-house teams and supporting agencies
Autocar..