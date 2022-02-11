Ford GT down to last 250 cars

MotorAuthority

Ford GT production is winding down. The 2022 model year will be its last, and car number 1,100 out of 1,350 recently rolled off the assembly line, Ford spokesman Jiyan Cadiz said in an interview Thursday at the Chicago Auto Show. Cadiz also said Mulitimatic, the Canadian specialty company that builds the car, should end production of the GT in...

