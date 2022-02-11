I recently stumbled upon a YouTube channel dubbed Make it Extreme. Little did I know that I had found a gold mine of insanely awesome DIY projects with which to keep you busy. Take Tank Chair as the perfect example of what I mean. Sure it may not be the most inspired title for a project, Tank Chair, but it literally tells you everything you need to know about what's going on in the videos below. From the mi... (continue reading...)Full Article
Sit Around on a Whole New Level With This Off-Road DIY Tank Chair Made From Junk
autoevolution0 shares 1 views