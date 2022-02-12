The Main Types of Li-Ion Batteries Explained and What Is the Best for Electric Vehicles

The Main Types of Li-Ion Batteries Explained and What Is the Best for Electric Vehicles

autoevolution

Published

Lithium batteries power all our electronic devices, from toys to cellphones and laptops, and all the way up to cars and whole buildings or even cities. Their advantages are indisputable, being energy-dense and durable, but they can also be unstable and prone to catching fire in certain circumstances. We break down the most common types used today and also explain why not all of them are suitable for use in electric vehicles. When we&r... (continue reading...)

Full Article