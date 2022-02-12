Kodak Black Gives Us a Short Tour of His “Mafioso” Car Collection

One gotta admin, Kodak Black’s got taste when it comes to cars. He has a wide variety of models, and he doesn’t seem to have a particular liking for just one brand. And now, he’s given us a short tour of his “zehicles.” Kodak Black is a famous rapper and songwriter, and, as of February 2022, he reportedly has a $600k net worth. Although the rapper is much richer than ... (continue reading...)