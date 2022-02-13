How Singer CEO Fell in Love With 911s While Travelling With His Family

How Singer CEO Fell in Love With 911s While Travelling With His Family

autoevolution

Published

Truly inspirational stories are hard to find these days. Fortunately for us, Singer Vehicle Design CEO Rob Dickinson brings us one. Here’s something you didn’t know about this man and his plan. While in a podcast with Jason Stein, the Singer Vehicle Design CEO says he was of “tender age” when he first saw a Porsche 911. His parents were teachers, and every summer they took a lon... (continue reading...)

Full Article