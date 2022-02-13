One-Time Super Bowl Champion Darren Sproles Gets Two-Tone Cadillac Escalade

This is a big weekend in the NFL, with the Super Bowl taking place on February 13. And one-time Super Bowl winner Darren Sproles treated himself with a two-tone black and white Cadillac Escalade. Darren Sproles is not playing in the National Football League anymore. Still, he’s a personnel consultant for the Philadelphia Eagles after being a running back. As of February 2022, the former NFL player, a one-time Super Bowl champio... (continue reading...)