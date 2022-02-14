A recent project unveiled by the U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) in cooperation with the Science and Technology Directorate (S&T) has turned out to be highly controversial. While the project’s officials describe it as a harmless process, no different than the use of semi-autonomous drones, the deployment of a patrol robot dog at the US-Mexico border is seen by many as a threat to civil rights. Earlier this month... (continue reading...)Full Article
Potential Deployment of U.S. Border Patrol Robot Dogs Sparks Controversy
autoevolution0 shares 1 views