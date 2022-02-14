Some might argue that the Porsche 959 is the best sports car of all time, but let me tell you this: it is the only car that won both the grueling Paris-Dakar Rally and the 24-Hours of Le Mans in 1986. Unveiled by Porsche in 1985 at the Frankfurt Motor Show, the 959 faced numerous p... (continue reading...)Full Article
With 800 Miles on the Odo, the Best Sports Car of All Time Goes for a Seven-Figure Price
