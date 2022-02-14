Kanye West Takes His Sherp ATV to the Drive-Thru for McDonald’s Super Bowl Ad

Today is a good day to be Kanye West, says Kanye West. One could argue that every day of the year is a good day to be Kanye West, if only on the consideration of his $1.8 billion estimated net worth, but let’s hear it from the man himself. On Super Bowl weekend, Kanye West started trending on social media for all the wrong reasons, stemming from his contentious divorce from reality star Kim Kardashian, and his apparent inabilit... (continue reading...)