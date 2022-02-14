This Is How a Super Bowl Flyover Looks Like From Inside the Cockpit of a Fighter Jet

The most intense sporting event of the year is now over, and what a spectacle it’s been. At the end of a very exciting game, and a hell of a halftime show, the Los Angeles Rams emerged victorious, taking home the Vince Lombardi for the second time in their history. With over 70,000 people in the stands and around 117 million tuning in on various platforms, the game was one to remember, with the Rams going ahead of the Cincinnati... (continue reading...)