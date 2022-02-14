Lockheed Martin Almost Buys Iconic American Rocket Company, Backs Out At Last Minute

Lockheed Martin has made the shocking announcement that it will be terminating its pursuit to purchase the Aerojet Rocketdyne company this week and their parent company, Aerojet Rocketdyne Holdings. Being one of the largest and most profitable military-industrial companies in the world apparently did not aid in a smooth and quick transaction. As for Aerojet-Rocketdyne, it appears the El Segundo, California-based rocket design firm, will ... (continue reading...)