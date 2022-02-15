Audi takes A4 Allroad and A6 Allroad off sale in UK

Off-road-ready estates are no longer available to order and future generations won't come here



Audi has ended UK sales of the rugged A4 Allroad and A6 Allroad estates and has no intention of importing any future generations.



The decision was taken due to the variants accounting for only a small proportion of sales for their respective model lines.



Audi sold 292 examples of the A4 Allroad in 2021, for example, compared with 446 of the significantly more potent and expensive RS4 Avant, accounting for just over a thirtieth of total A4 sales.



The larger A6 Allroad was an even slower seller, shifting just 256 units in the UK last year, less than half the number of RS6 Avants sold in the same period and just 4.4% of A6 sales.



Neither variant is now available to configure on Audi UK's website, and a spokesman confirmed to Autocar that the German brand has no plans to bring any future Allroad models here.



The A6 Allroad is expected to be updated in line with a mid-life refresh for the A6 in the next 12 months and the A4 will enter an all-new generation next year.



Despite taking the Allroad derivatives off sale in the UK, Audi has given no indication that it plans to axe them entirely.



The decision to pull the Allroad models from sale also suggests that Audi has no plans to bring a similarly conceived, jacked-up version of the A3 here. Thought to adopt the Citycarver moniker, it has been spotted testing in near-production-read form and is expected to be revealed in the coming months.



The A1 Citycarver – a raised and more rugged take on Audi's supermini – also no longer appears on Audi's UK configurator.



Audi's decision to take the cars off sale follows the 2020 exit of Volkswagen's rugged Passat Alltrack estate and Mercedes-Benz's more recent decision to not bring the new C-Class All-Terrain here.