BRP Unveils 2023 Ski-Doo Snowmobile Lineup, New Models for Young Riders

BRP has recently announced its 2023 Ski-Doo snowmobile lineup. The range features a refreshed design, more tech, a 180-HP Rotax 850 Turbo R, and new ways for everyone in the family to fully enjoy the snow. The fifth generation of the REV platform offers innovative tech to make the riders' experience unforgettable. For 2023, the trail version available on all 850 E-TEC MXZs and select Renegades gets a refreshed look with brand-new hea... (continue reading...)