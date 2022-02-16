This Amphibious Vehicle Is Unbounded, Serves as a Camper, E-Trike, and E-Boat All in One

When a guy who cycled for over 18,600 miles (30,000 km) from London to Tokyo puts his mind to work, only good things can come out of it. Like this unique and versatile, amphibious vehicle that allows you to travel over both land and water. Meet the Z-Triton 2.0, an electric “boat-camper-trike”. The brainchild of Latvia-based designer Aigars Lauzis, the Z-Triton was (continue reading...)