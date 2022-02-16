Canada Will Have World's First Carbon-Neutral Lithium Mine, Mining Company Claims

Canada Will Have World's First Carbon-Neutral Lithium Mine, Mining Company Claims

autoevolution

Published

While the automotive industry and its suppliers are struggling to find a replacement for Lithium, the material is still required in current tech, and it will be required going forward. With that in mind, Snow Lake Lithium has announced it will develop the world's first fully-integrated all-electric Lithium mine. (continue reading...)

Full Article