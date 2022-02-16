Season four of "Formula One: Drive to Survive" is coming soon. On Wednesday, F1 tweeted that the next season of the behind-the-scenes documentary series would start streaming on March 11. This season will cover the 2021 F1 championship, which saw a controversial ending. While the first season followed most F1 teams, Ferrari and Mercedes-AMG opted...Full Article
"Formula 1: Drive to Survive" season 4 coming to Netflix March 11
