It’s hard to love basketball and not be a huge Devin Booker fan. At just 25 years old, he’s already been to the NBA finals once, is a three-time All-Star, former McDonalds All-American, and one of the top scorers in the league. Just how good is he at putting the ball through the hoop? Back in March of 2017, during a road game in Boston against the Celtics, Booker went off for 70 points. That’s right, 70 point... (continue reading...)Full Article
NBA Star Devin Booker Shows Off His Incredible Classic Car Collection With Impalas Galore
autoevolution0 shares 1 views