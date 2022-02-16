NBA Star Devin Booker Shows Off His Incredible Classic Car Collection With Impalas Galore

It’s hard to love basketball and not be a huge Devin Booker fan. At just 25 years old, he’s already been to the NBA finals once, is a three-time All-Star, former McDonalds All-American, and one of the top scorers in the league. Just how good is he at putting the ball through the hoop? Back in March of 2017, during a road game in Boston against the Celtics, Booker went off for 70 points. That’s right, 70 point... (continue reading...)