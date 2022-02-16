What's the best luxury EV? BMW iX vs Mercedes-Benz EQS video review

One's a more traditional luxury limo, the other's a high-riding SUV. Both are electric - but which is best?



Quiet and smooth, battery electric cars should suit being luxury cars. But who does it better? Step forward two masters of the art of executive travel, BMW and Mercedes.



The Mercedes-Benz EQS is an all-new car that does luxury travel in the traditional, S-Class-ish sort of way. It’s a long and low, smooth hatch that looks a lot like a sedan. In EQS 450+ Exclusive Luxury trim it costs £113,995, has 329bhp and 419lb ft, can do 0-62mph in 6.2sec and has a top speed of 137mph. It has a usable 107.8kWh battery size and has a WLTP range of 407-453 miles.



Its alternative is the SUV-shaped BMW iX, which we’re testing in iX xDrive50 M Sport specification, costing £94,905. In this form the BMW iX has 516bhp, 564lb ft, can do 0-62mph in 4.6sec and goes on to a 124mph top speed. It has a usable battery of 105.2kWh and a WLTP range of 341-391 miles.



But which is the better electric luxury car? Join our testers Matt Prior and Matt Saunders as they put the two to the test.