All 354 people formally complaining about phantom braking in Tesla vehicles to NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) may now celebrate: the agency opened a PE (Preliminary Evaluation) about the problem. According to the PE 22-002 document that announced it, only Tesla Model 3 and Model Y units made in 2021 or 2022 are involved with it, which means that 416,000 are included. A PE is not yet an investigation. It is a step t... (continue reading...)Full Article
NHTSA Open Preliminary Evaluation of Phantom Braking in 416,000 Tesla Vehicles
