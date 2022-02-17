NHTSA Open Preliminary Evaluation of Phantom Braking in 416,000 Tesla Vehicles

All 354 people formally complaining about phantom braking in Tesla vehicles to NHTSA (National Highway Traffic Safety Administration) may now celebrate: the agency opened a PE (Preliminary Evaluation) about the problem. According to the PE 22-002 document that announced it, only Tesla Model 3 and Model Y units made in 2021 or 2022 are involved with it, which means that 416,000 are included. A PE is not yet an investigation. It is a step t... (continue reading...)