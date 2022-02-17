Lexus Electrified Sport Concept Loses Its Roof With the Help of a Porsche 911

Electric cars cannot abuse energy consumption. Although they accelerate in extraordinary times, doing that often will kill range because battery packs cannot store that much energy. That said, a convertible electric sports car is almost impossible to imagine with current battery technology, but the rendering artist Theottle helped us with a roofless Lexus Electrified Sport Concept. As usual, the final result is as interesting as the proce... (continue reading...)

