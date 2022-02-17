Rick Ross Announces His 1st Annual Car and Bike Show, Promise Land 2022

Rick Ross is a proud car owner, with more than one hundred pieces in his collection, and loves to flaunt them on his social media all the time. But now he wants a bigger platform, so he announced his first annual car show, Promise Land. If you follow Rick Ross, you must know about his huge passion for everything on wheels. The rapper and record executive has an astounding number of vehicles in his collection and stores them at his 235-ac... (continue reading...)