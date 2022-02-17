Consumer Reports released its 10 Top Picks of 2022 list, and it has only one electric car. If you thought it belonged to a famous EV maker, sorry to disappoint you: the privilege belongs to Ford and the Mustang Mach-E. To be on this list, the vehicles must be among those Consumer Reports’ “experts recommend without hesitation.” If you prefer more objective criteria to understand the selection, these vehicles... (continue reading...)Full Article
Ford Mustang Mach-E Is Consumer Reports' Top EV Pick of 2022
