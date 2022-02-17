How the Freelander Reshaped Land Rover’s Product Range

Perhaps one of the most unsung heroes in Land Rover’s history is the Freelander, a small SUV that not only opened the door to a new set of fans, but also recalibrated the industry’s approach to small crossovers. Until the Freelander debuted, conventional wisdom held that a true off-roader needed to have a fore/aft-oriented engine that primarily drove the rear wheels even in 4-wheel drive. Even better if it had body-on... (continue reading...)