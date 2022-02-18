GM President Warns Elon Musk About Tesla's Pricing, Also Says He Admires Him

General Motors (GM) President Mark Reuss is preparing to enjoy the success of his company’s strategy on EVs, but also says Musk’s Tesla is in real danger of becoming obsolete. Here’s his warning. Mark Reuss says he has a lot of respect for startups that “just go and make a car.” In his opinion, this kind of business is not an easy one. Being heavily regulated, you must... (continue reading...)

