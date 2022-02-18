2023 BMW Alpina XB7 spy shots and video: Update for full-size super SUV

2023 BMW Alpina XB7 spy shots and video: Update for full-size super SUV

MotorAuthority

Published

BMW's about to give its X7 a mid-cycle update for the 2023 model year, and by the time the refreshed SUV reaches showrooms later this year the folks at Alpina will have their own version ready. Alpina is a semi-official tuner that has been making BMWs go faster for more than 50 years, and the company's X7-based XB7 is one of the most desirable...

Full Article