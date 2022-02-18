BMW's about to give its X7 a mid-cycle update for the 2023 model year, and by the time the refreshed SUV reaches showrooms later this year the folks at Alpina will have their own version ready. Alpina is a semi-official tuner that has been making BMWs go faster for more than 50 years, and the company's X7-based XB7 is one of the most desirable...Full Article
2023 BMW Alpina XB7 spy shots and video: Update for full-size super SUV
MotorAuthority0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
New cars 2022: what's coming and when
We take a look at some of the best metal that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond
You might still be..
Autocar