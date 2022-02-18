Some vehicle models are so hot that people sell them as soon as they drive them off the dealer lot. At least this is what an iSeeCars study shows, with the Ford Bronco being one of the hottest selling used cars, although it was launched only a year ago. With new vehicles almost impossible to get hold of, the used car market saw a steady increase in prices to the point that many vehicles sell for more than their original sticker price. The... (continue reading...)Full Article
The Secret Behind Ford Bronco Being the Fastest-Selling Used Car on the U.S. Market Today
autoevolution0 shares 1 views
You might like
Related news coverage
Silence by name, silence by nature: the firm reinventing the scooter
Meet the firm reinventing the electric scooter for inner city commutes
As electric technology develops, there’s a huge..
Autocar
New cars 2022: what's coming and when
We take a look at some of the best metal that will hit the streets over the next year and beyond
You might still be..
Autocar