Kim Kardashian Shows Off Favorite Cars, Matched to Blend In With Her Gray House

So much for not picking favorites: Kim Kardashian, avid car hoarder and billionaire entrepreneur self-styled into a style icon, is showing off her “fave” rides. They’re not exactly surprises, but it’s still nice to see them together in the same section of the driveway. Kim Kardashian is currently on the cover of the latest issue of Vogue magazine to promote her SKIMS brand and upcoming reality show... (continue reading...)