The 2022 NASCAR Daytona 500 ended after more than three and a half hours of racing and, of course, crashes. Team Penske’s rookie Austin Cindric grabbed his first ever Cup Series trophy. Martin Truex Jr. won Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the race, but that didn’t help him much. Cindric took the lead after a crowded final lap with his Ford and kept it until the checkered flag was waved. Bubba Wallace with his Toyota and Chase B... (continue reading...)Full Article
2022 NASCAR Daytona 500 Won by Team Penske's Austin Cindric After a Long, Intense Race
Austin Cindric drove his brand new NASCAR ride to victory in the Daytona 500 on team owner Roger Penske's 85th birthday