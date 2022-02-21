2022 NASCAR Daytona 500 Won by Team Penske's Austin Cindric After a Long, Intense Race

The 2022 NASCAR Daytona 500 ended after more than three and a half hours of racing and, of course, crashes. Team Penske’s rookie Austin Cindric grabbed his first ever Cup Series trophy. Martin Truex Jr. won Stage 1 and Stage 2 of the race, but that didn’t help him much. Cindric took the lead after a crowded final lap with his Ford and kept it until the checkered flag was waved. Bubba Wallace with his Toyota and Chase B... (continue reading...)