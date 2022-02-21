The Mercedes-AMG Petronas Formula One Team has recently unveiled the 2022 car, dubbed the F1 W13 E Performance. Lewis Hamilton tested it at Silverstone and will now take it to Barcelona for pre-season testing. He seems ready to have fun in it starting this upcoming March. But before that happens, he let his brother, Nicholas, sit in it. Mercedes-AMG Petronas was among the latest teams to (continue reading...)Full Article
Lewis Hamilton Lets His Brother Sit in the New 2022 Formula 1 Car
