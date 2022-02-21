Meteorite-Struck Doghouse Is Up for Sale, Could Fetch $300,000 (Without the Rock)

This is one doghouse no one will ever get sent to: a doghouse that was hit by a meteorite in a meteor shower in April 2019, and was subsequently damaged, is about to cross the auction block. Just be prepared to spend big on this piece of space-related curiosity. Space, the final frontier. It’s also one that, for the time being, is only accessible to the richest and the physically fittest, which leaves all other space enthusiasts... (continue reading...)