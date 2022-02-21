The UK is dealing with serious weather conditions. Gusts of wind destroyed buildings and cars. But this Tesla Model 3 is allegedly good at holding a huge tree that collapsed from the side of the road. The truth behind the photo doesn’t give as much credit to reality, though. You already know that billionaire Elon Musk’s favorite activity on the Internet is spending time on Twitter. He comments, likes, and retweets a l... (continue reading...)Full Article
Elon Musk Likes Tweet About Tesla Model 3 Holding Fallen Tree, Truth is Light Years Away
autoevolution0 shares 1 views