A redesigned Ford Ranger mid-size pickup truck was revealed last fall and is confirmed to start sales in the U.S. in 2023. It won't arrive on its own, though. Ford on Tuesday revealed a high-performance Raptor variant that's also set to reach U.S. showrooms next year. That's a huge deal as the previous Ranger Raptor was never sold here, due mostly...Full Article
284-hp Ford Ranger Raptor revealed, due in US in 2023
