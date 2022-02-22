As promised, Ford Performance has unveiled the all-new next-generation 2023 Ranger Raptor. The big news is very simple. There is a twin-turbocharged 3.0-liter gasoline V6 under the hood. With a major caveat. Blue Oval aficionados from Europe and Australia with a penc... (continue reading...)Full Article
2023 Ford Ranger Raptor Lands a 3.0 Twin-Turbo V6 and Either 392 HP or Much Less
