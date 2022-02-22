North Carolina Aims to Make Roadways Safer by Using Tethered Drones for Traffic Management

Improving road safety is just one of the many applications UAVs (unmanned aerial vehicles) can have and North Carolina is the first one in the U.S. to deploy tethered drones for that exact purpose. In what is described as a national first by the North Carolina Department of Transportation (NCDOT), two pilot programs are being launched, in which drones will help responders assess crashes and other incidents assisting with the overall traf... (continue reading...)