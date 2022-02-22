Revealed earlier today for the Australian and European markets, the all-new Ford Ranger Raptor has been confirmed by none other than chief executive officer Jim Farley for the U.S. next year. The big kahuna further stated that lesser variants of the Ranger will roll out in ... (continue reading...)Full Article
Confirmed: 2023 Ford Ranger Raptor U.S. Launch Scheduled Next Year
