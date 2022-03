New Jersey-based Specialty Vehicle Engineering (SVE) has turned the 2022 Chevrolet Colorado ZR2 into a high-powered weapon that can take on the larger Ram 1500 TRX. SVE's Colorado ZR2 Xtreme Off-Road packs a 5.3-liter supercharged V-8 producing 750 hp and 600 lb-ft of torque. That's more horsepower than the TRX, albeit less torque. The Colorado...