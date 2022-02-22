The next-generation Mercedes-Benz E-Class has been spotted testing again, in sedan guise. The current E-Class arrived for the 2017 model year and was given a mid-cycle update for 2021. In Mercedes tradition, we should see the redesigned E-Class arrive in 2023 as a 2024 model. The design looks to be taking on a more dynamic look, with the roof line...Full Article
2024 Mercedes-Benz E-Class spy shots and video: Next-gen mid-sizer takes shape
