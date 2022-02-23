Media Mogul Passed Away in Boating Accident While Vacationing Onboard a Luxury Yacht

Enjoying an extended vacation onboard a luxury charter yacht in the gorgeous Tahiti would be like a dream come true for most people. But, sadly, tragedies can strike even in these conditions, when it seems that nothing could go wrong. Neil Balnaves, an Australian media billionaire, passed away unexpectedly because of a boating accident, while on vacation with his wife. The Balnaves Foundation confirmed on Tuesday that Neil Balnaves passed... (continue reading...)