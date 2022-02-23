Special Edition Dacia Duster Extreme SE Flexes Exclusive Design Cues, Both Inside and Out

Dacia is adding a new special edition Duster specification to its UK range, dubbed Extreme SE. It’s based on the flagship Prestige trim level and features exclusive design cues both inside and out. The 2022 Duster Extreme SE will be available to order in April, with first deliveries scheduled for May. In terms of pricing, the new specification kicks off from £17,495 ($23,800) if you go for either the Extreme SE TCe 90 ... (continue reading...)