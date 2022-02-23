Updated 2022 Nissan LEAF Coming to Europe in April With Enhanced Looks, New Wheel Options

Updated 2022 Nissan LEAF Coming to Europe in April With Enhanced Looks, New Wheel Options

The Nissan LEAF name carries a lot of weight in the industry, seen as how it is considered the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle. The updated 2022 version is set to arrive in Europe this April, featuring a refreshed exterior design, advanced driver assistance systems and advanced connectivity. Order books open in March, with UK pricing starting at £26,995 once you also apply the plug-in car grant. Visually, th... (continue reading...)

