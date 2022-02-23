The Nissan LEAF name carries a lot of weight in the industry, seen as how it is considered the world’s first mass-market electric vehicle. The updated 2022 version is set to arrive in Europe this April, featuring a refreshed exterior design, advanced driver assistance systems and advanced connectivity. Order books open in March, with UK pricing starting at £26,995 once you also apply the plug-in car grant. Visually, th... (continue reading...)Full Article
Updated 2022 Nissan LEAF Coming to Europe in April With Enhanced Looks, New Wheel Options
