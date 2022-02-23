Sir Elton John’s Private Jet Makes Difficult Emergency Landing After Mid-Air Malfunction

Forever Rocket Man Elton John is probably accustomed to all manners of mid-air incidents, some light and some not so light, given his long career and the many miles he’s spent crisscrossing around the globe in his private jet. But even for him, this was probably a lot. Sir Elton John’s private jet experienced a mid-air hydraulic malfunction as it had just taken off for New York, made a U-turn, and then had what eyewit... (continue reading...)