2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 spy shots and video: Electrified 4-banger replaces V-8

2023 Mercedes-Benz AMG C63 spy shots and video: Electrified 4-banger replaces V-8

MotorAuthority

Published

Mercedes-Benz has a redesigned C-Class on its way to showrooms shortly as a 2022 model, and once again the nameplate will offer a high-performance C63 developed by the Mercedes-Benz AMG skunkworks. Our latest spy shots show prototypes for the new C63's sedan body style. Prototypes for the wagon are also out testing and can be seen in the spy video...

Full Article