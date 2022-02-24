3G Networks' Shutdown Leaves Vehicles Without Connectivity, But Tesla Has You Covered

autoevolution

Published

American mobile operators began the 3G network phasing out a while back, with AT&T ending service as of February 22. Among those affected are the owners of older Model S (pre-June 2015) vehicles that were equipped with 3G modems. Tesla urged them to order a modem upgrade to keep their cars connected. Tesla was a pioneer of connected driving, with internet connectivity offered for every vehicle it sold. This was a feature offered t... (continue reading...)

